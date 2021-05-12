Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 76,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,620. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.10. The company has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

