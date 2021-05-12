Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 76,800 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 1.68% of Comfort Systems USA worth $45,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3,197.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 590,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,440,199. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

