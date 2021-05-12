Robeco Schweiz AG Grows Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 120.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories comprises 1.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 1.23% of Silicon Laboratories worth $77,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,421 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $55,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.64.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,078 shares of company stock valued at $468,119. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLAB traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,910. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

