Robeco Schweiz AG Has $33.60 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,899 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.18% of Xylem worth $33,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.03. 12,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,772 shares of company stock worth $2,800,815. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

