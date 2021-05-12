Robeco Schweiz AG Has $61.96 Million Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 1.00% of Coherent worth $61,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $43,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after buying an additional 88,797 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,851,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.13.

NASDAQ:COHR traded down $3.83 on Wednesday, hitting $255.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.20 and its 200 day moving average is $197.92. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

