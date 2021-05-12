Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 122.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887,638 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.86% of Leslie’s worth $39,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. 34,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on LESL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.