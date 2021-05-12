Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.31% of Dover worth $61,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.72. 6,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,948. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $79.87 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

