Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.99% of Visteon worth $33,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Visteon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Visteon by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.47. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

