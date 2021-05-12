Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.27% of Avangrid worth $41,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.03. 3,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

