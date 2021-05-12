Robeco Schweiz AG Makes New $43.98 Million Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 210,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,980,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.64% of TopBuild as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after purchasing an additional 545,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after buying an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $34,129,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.54.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $10.79 on Wednesday, reaching $199.74. 5,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,614. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $80.77 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.91 and a 200 day moving average of $197.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

