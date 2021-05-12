Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 125,000 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 108.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.51% of Universal Display worth $56,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $9.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,030. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.35. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $137.30 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

