Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 335,000 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 1.79% of Onto Innovation worth $57,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.03. 4,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,573. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,023 shares of company stock valued at $12,209,006 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

