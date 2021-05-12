Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 630,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 1.1% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.21% of Corning worth $69,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 8.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 70.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 211,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.70, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 35,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,618,783.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

