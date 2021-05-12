Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases Shares of 900,000 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,097,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.30% of LKQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,727,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LKQ by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. 62,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

