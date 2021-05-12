Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 1.86% of Constellium worth $38,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,257,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 547,839 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. 20,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,716. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -93.42 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

