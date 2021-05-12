Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PSMT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. 120,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.07.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.
