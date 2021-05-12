Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $91.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.