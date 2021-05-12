Robert P. Stiller Sells 56,847 Shares of Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) major shareholder Robert P. Stiller sold 56,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $22,738.80. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NROM remained flat at $$0.40 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Noble Roman’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

