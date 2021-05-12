Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $268.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.67 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.92.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

