Romain Kenneth G. St Sells 9,310 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of POOL traded down $19.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.76. The stock had a trading volume of 269,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,920. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.12. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $212.63 and a 1-year high of $449.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pool by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pool by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

