Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $24,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $11.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $428.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,320. The company’s fifty day moving average is $425.62 and its 200 day moving average is $410.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.76 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

