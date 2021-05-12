Roth Capital Lowers Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Price Target to $13.00

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:FLUX traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. 3,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,296. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

