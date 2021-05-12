Roth Capital Lowers fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $42.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price objective cut by analysts at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 137.69% from the stock’s previous close.

FUBO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,787,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

