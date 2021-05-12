Roth Capital Trims CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Target Price to $18.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.00% from the stock’s previous close.

CURI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

