Rotten Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,049.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Rotten has a market cap of $1.08 million and $11,049.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rotten has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00087726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $613.16 or 0.01214046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00068681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00115740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.49 or 0.10263142 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 76,595,107 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars.

