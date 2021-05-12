Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $32.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised Sleep Country Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of SCCAF remained flat at $$24.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.