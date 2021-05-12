Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Lifted by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 3.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.64. 17,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,364. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

