Royal Bank of Canada Trims Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Target Price to $45.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Jamf alerts:

JAMF stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,273.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,152.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $300,599.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,055.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,495 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jamf by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Jamf by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 14.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,025,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 129,199 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth about $141,000.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.