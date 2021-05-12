Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,304.31

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,304.31 ($17.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,347.40 ($17.60). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,313.80 ($17.16), with a volume of 8,392,486 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £102.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,338.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,304.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is -0.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

