RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $79.74 million and $1.08 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $49,043.08 or 0.97812453 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004210 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,626 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

