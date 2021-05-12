Ruler Protocol (RULER) Market Cap Reaches $436,037.09

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $116.62 or 0.00209673 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $436,037.09 and $270,411.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00071918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.61 or 0.00526095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.34 or 0.00248731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.16 or 0.01188721 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00033723 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

