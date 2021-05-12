RumbleON (RMBL) to Release Earnings on Monday

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 353.94% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect RumbleON to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $57,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,529.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

