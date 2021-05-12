Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of RUSMF stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $26.81.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.