Ryo Currency Price Hits $0.0675 on Major Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $16,700.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,458.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.45 or 0.07823102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.23 or 0.02580763 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $325.47 or 0.00645023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00180245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.34 or 0.00797363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.25 or 0.00640617 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.43 or 0.00611256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007458 BTC.

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,614,600 coins and its circulating supply is 29,497,287 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

