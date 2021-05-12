Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE SAFE opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Safehold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Safehold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 602,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

