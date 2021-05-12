SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Trading Up 71.5% Over Last Week

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 71.5% higher against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $5.22 billion and approximately $119.83 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00071653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00527740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00257228 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.28 or 0.01232214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.50 or 0.00956984 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00033574 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

