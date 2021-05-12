SafePal (SFP) Tops One Day Volume of $24.01 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00003931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a total market cap of $236.48 million and approximately $24.01 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafePal has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.
SafePal Coin Profile
SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.