Safex Token Trading Up 46.7% This Week (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $16.44 million and $8,303.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

