Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Major Shareholder Sells $18,368.00 in Stock

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $18,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,512,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Towerview Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Towerview Llc sold 8,200 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $220,498.00.

NASDAQ:SGA traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 million, a P/E ratio of -457.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

