SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Lowered to $60.00 at DA Davidson

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,583. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4,478.52 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,381 shares in the company, valued at $64,512,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after buying an additional 765,625 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after buying an additional 570,702 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after buying an additional 77,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after buying an additional 242,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,093,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,219,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

