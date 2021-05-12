SakeToken Price Down 33.8% Over Last 7 Days (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $25.93 million and approximately $221,972.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00084773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00019263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.10 or 0.01068978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00071517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00111855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061837 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 130,317,072 coins and its circulating supply is 90,890,877 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

