salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 42,022 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 33,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 44,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.82 on Wednesday, hitting $210.74. 50,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,354. The company has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.99. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,205,206. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

