salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,205,206 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.79. 93,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.99. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

