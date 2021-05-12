Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.25 ($0.30). 549,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 336,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The company has a market cap of £171.24 million and a PE ratio of -46.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

