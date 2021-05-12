San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $13.63 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.8% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Apple stock opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

