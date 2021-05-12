San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.72

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $5.10. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 146,595 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $230.72 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0262 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.