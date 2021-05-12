SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Announces Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 364.22%.

Shares of SD traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. 20,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $174.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.55. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

