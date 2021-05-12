Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSL. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,338.96.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$9.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 53.06. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

