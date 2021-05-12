Sandy Spring Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $264.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.