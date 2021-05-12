Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $213.33 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $221.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

